Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.24–1.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.6-221.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.96 million.Asana also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ASAN stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 over the last quarter.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

