Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.12.

AHT opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

