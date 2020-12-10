Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

