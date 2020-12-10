Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dec 10th, 2020

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVASF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Avast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

