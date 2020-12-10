Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVASF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Avast stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Avast has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

