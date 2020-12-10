AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO opened at $12.82 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $467.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.42.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

