Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.90

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 5295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 141.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 141,816 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

