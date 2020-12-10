Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

BSMX opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.43. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $985.71 million for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 859,466 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 455,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 370,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 242.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

