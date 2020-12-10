Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

Shares of BNED opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $196.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.