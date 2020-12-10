Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle Sells 5,000 Shares

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,996.85.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$16,450.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total transaction of C$17,350.00.

Shares of BCM stock opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

