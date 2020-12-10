Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells $1,388,200.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Charles Muth sold 18,698 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $2,536,757.66.

On Friday, November 6th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after buying an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after buying an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after buying an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

