BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

