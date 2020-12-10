BiomX (NYSE:PHGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSE:PHGE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
PHGE stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00. BiomX has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45.
