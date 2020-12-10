BiomX (NYSE:PHGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSE:PHGE) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PHGE stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00. BiomX has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

