BMO Capital Markets Raises Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $46.00

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $896.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit