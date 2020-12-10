BMO Capital Markets Raises Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $46.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $896.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.