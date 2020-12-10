Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.54) and the highest is $0.56. Expedia Group reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.68) to ($5.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.54.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $128.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.92.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $2,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.