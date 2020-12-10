Brokerages Set EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Target Price at $80.00

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS stock opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EnerSys by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.