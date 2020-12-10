Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target at $4.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

