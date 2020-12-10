Brokerages Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) PT at $30.00

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NYSE:SLQT opened at $22.77 on Monday. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08.
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
