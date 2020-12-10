Brokerages Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) PT at $30.00

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

NYSE:SLQT opened at $22.77 on Monday. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.