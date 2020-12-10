Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski Purchases 5,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 437,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,539,296.

TOT stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$160.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

