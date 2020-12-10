BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,300 shares of company stock valued at $872,446. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

