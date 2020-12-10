Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Catalent were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

