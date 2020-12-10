Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $3.36 on Monday. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

