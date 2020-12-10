Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $3.36 on Monday. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
