Capital International Sarl Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3,047.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.