Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

