Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 465.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

NYSE:CE opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $138.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

