Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.47. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 13,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

