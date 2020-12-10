Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,468.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $257.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

