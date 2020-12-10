Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.77 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 107246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chewy by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

