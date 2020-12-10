Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.77 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 107246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chewy from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

