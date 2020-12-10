Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.77 and last traded at $78.25, with a volume of 107246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.
The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chewy from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
