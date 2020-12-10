China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $63,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in China Mobile by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in China Mobile by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in China Mobile by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

