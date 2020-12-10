CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to $2.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

