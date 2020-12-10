Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price to $7.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 399,196 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.