Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Target Price to $7.00

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.06.

AMRN opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 541.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 399,196 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Analyst Recommendations for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit