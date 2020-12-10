Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.23.

NYSE CL opened at $84.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

