Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CTO Sells $114,805.08 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.50 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

