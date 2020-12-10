Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CTO Sells $114,805.08 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.50 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
