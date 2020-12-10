Comparing Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.75 $37.28 million N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 7.33 $353.87 million $6.33 14.33

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81% Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 7 7 0 2.31

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $87.64, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 202 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

