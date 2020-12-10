Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($1.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.