Contrasting Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) and FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) and FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Global Ecology has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLIR Systems has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Ecology and FLIR Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A FLIR Systems 1 2 4 1 2.63

FLIR Systems has a consensus target price of $50.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given FLIR Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FLIR Systems is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of FLIR Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of FLIR Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ecology and FLIR Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A FLIR Systems 7.36% 16.85% 9.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Ecology and FLIR Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLIR Systems $1.89 billion 2.90 $171.60 million $2.23 18.69

FLIR Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ecology.

Summary

FLIR Systems beats Global Ecology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ecology

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit. The Industrial Business Unit segment offers thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components for parties that create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems; and products, such as thermal imaging cameras, gas detection cameras, firefighting cameras, process automation cameras, and environmental test and measurement devices. The Government and Defense Business Unit segment offers airborne, land, maritime, man-portable multi-spectrum imaging systems, radars, lasers, imaging components, integrated multi-sensor system platforms, CBRNE detectors, and nano-class UAS solutions, as well as services related to these systems. The Commercial Business Unit segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum security cameras, digital and networked video recorders, and related software and accessories; networked marine electronic systems that include multi-function helm displays, navigational instruments, autopilots, radars, sonar systems, thermal and visible imaging systems; communications equipment for boats, traffic cameras, sensors and associated traffic management software; and handheld thermal imagers. FLIR Systems, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

