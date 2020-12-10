Contrasting LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LCI Industries and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $112.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.94%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LCI Industries and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.37 billion 1.37 $146.51 million $5.84 22.19 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.11 $313.00 million $3.86 1.17

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.38% 17.46% 7.17% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Risk & Volatility

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

