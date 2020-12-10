Contrasting Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leju and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60%

Risk and Volatility

Leju has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leju and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $692.60 million 0.47 $11.52 million $0.08 29.63 Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.27 $17.69 million $0.95 14.12

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Leju. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leju, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Leju on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. In addition, the company provides selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform for new residential properties. Further, it sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Additionally, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

