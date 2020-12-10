Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Copart were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

