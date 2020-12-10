Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

