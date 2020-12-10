Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit