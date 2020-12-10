Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.45

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 8250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 215,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

