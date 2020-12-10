Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.45

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 8250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 215,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

