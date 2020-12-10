Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.10. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 384.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 57.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 850.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 42.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.