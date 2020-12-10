Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.96

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.56, with a volume of 20247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.77.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Get Cree alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after purchasing an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth $121,420,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cree by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.