Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.