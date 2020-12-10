Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at $2.25 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.