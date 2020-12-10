Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

