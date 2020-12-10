Danaher Co. (DHR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 29th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.82.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

