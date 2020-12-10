Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) received a €45.40 ($53.41) price objective from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DBAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.34 ($47.46).

DBAN stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The firm has a market cap of $509.24 million and a PE ratio of -30.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

