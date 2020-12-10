Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dec 10th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Analyst Recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Comments


