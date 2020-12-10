Edward D. Bagley Buys 5,000 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 5,000 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,314,822 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

